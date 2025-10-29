If you’ve survived the tight end rollercoaster this far into the 2025 fantasy football season, congratulations. Between injuries, bye weeks, and baffling usage patterns, the position has once again lived up to its reputation as fantasy’s biggest weekly puzzle. In Week 9, several fantasy staples are either banged up or stuck in low-scoring offenses. Meanwhile a few underrated names have begun to separate themselves as consistent contributors.

The challenge this week is balancing faith in elite players with the courage to pivot toward high-upside matchups. Whether you’re streaming to survive or looking for that breakout performance to gain an edge, here’s a breakdown of which tight ends to start and which ones to sit in Week 9.

Note that several interesting TE names are on bye for Week 9. These include David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr, Mason Taylor, Dallas Goedert, and Cade Otton.

Start ’Em

Zach Ertz, WAS (vs. SEA)

Yes, Washington’s offense has been sputtering. That said, don’t let that scare you off Zach Ertz in Week 9. Against Kansas City, Ertz caught four of six targets for 16 yards. That kind of volume still matters. This is especially true at a position where consistent targets are a luxury.

Seattle’s defense has struggled to contain tight ends. They have allowed an average of 54.8 yards per game to the position. With the Commanders likely playing from behind, Ertz should see enough looks in the middle of the field to rack up PPR points. He’s not flashy, but he’s a reliable floor play in a week where stability is scarce.

Colston Loveland, CHI (@ CIN)

Colston Loveland emerged as a sneaky streaming gem in Week 8. That's when Cole Kmet sat out with a back injury. Loveland should have another productive game in Cincinnati. He played over 80 percent of offensive snaps and ran routes on 78 percent of pass plays, per PFF. That's elite usage for any tight end, let alone a fill-in.

The Bengals are giving up the most schedule-adjusted fantasy football points to tight ends this season. That makes this matchup gold. Even if his three-catch, 38-yard line from last week didn’t wow fantasy managers, the underlying usage suggests a bigger breakout is coming.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ NE)

Kyle Pitts continues to defy expectations. That's both good and bad. After a frustrating start to the season, Pitts rebounded in Week 8. He caught nine passes for 59 yards and tied his career-high for receptions in a single game. He’s now sitting comfortably inside the top 10 for fantasy tight ends in PPR formats.

With Drake London sidelined and the Falcons desperate for a playmaker, Pitts has become the centerpiece of Atlanta’s passing attack. The Patriots, meanwhile, have struggled against tight ends. They have allowed five touchdowns to the position over their last six games. Expect another solid outing from Pitts. He should continue to see heavy volume in a high-usage role.

Travis Kelce, KC (@ BUF)

Even when Travis Kelce isn’t posting jaw-dropping stat lines, he’s still a must-start. The future Hall of Famer caught six of eight targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Monday’s win over Washington. His chemistry with Patrick Mahomes remains unmatched. Even with Rashee Rice back in the mix, Kelce continues to be Mahomes’ most trusted weapon on critical downs.

The Bills rank middle of the pack against tight ends. However, they struggle to contain elite route-runners in zone coverage. That's a problem Kelce is perfectly suited to exploit.

Other Starts: AJ Barner, SEA (@ WAS); Jonnu Smith, PIT (vs. IND)

Sit ’Em

Article Continues Below

Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. IND)

Pat Freiermuth’s season has been defined by inconsistency. Week 9 doesn’t look much better. He caught three of four targets for just 13 yards last week and continues to split snaps with multiple other Pittsburgh tight ends. Until his target share increases, Freiermuth should remain far from fantasy lineups.

Also, the Colts have been one of the league’s best defenses against tight ends. They have given up only one touchdown to the position all season. There’s just no upside here, and the floor is painfully low.

TJ Hockenson, MIN (@ DET)

TJ Hockenson’s name value may tempt you to start him. However, recent performances say otherwise. He managed just two catches for 26 yards in a blowout loss to the Chargers, continuing a stretch of disappointing fantasy football outings. Sure, his target volume remains decent. However, the production hasn’t followed. Now, he draws a brutal matchup against Detroit’s physical linebackers and safeties.

Even if quarterback JJ McCarthy returns, Hockenson’s short-yardage role limits his scoring opportunities. With the Vikings’ offense leaning on Jordan Addison and the ground game, Hockenson’s fantasy football ceiling has flattened.

Hunter Henry, NE (vs. vs. ATL)

On paper, Hunter Henry’s touchdown in Week 8 should have made fantasy football managers happy. However, the underlying numbers tell a different story. Henry saw just one target in the win over Cleveland. Touchdown dependency has become the norm, and that’s a dangerous gamble in fantasy.

Henry continues to play most offensive snaps. Still, the volume simply isn’t there. He’s averaging fewer than five targets per game. In addition, Atlanta’s defense has quietly tightened up against tight ends. Unless you’re desperate, there are higher-floor options available on the waiver wire.

Other Sits: Evan Engram, DEN (@ HOU); Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. DEN)

Trust usage, not reputation

Tight end remains the most unpredictable position in fantasy football. The key to navigating Week 9 is focusing on opportunity and matchup, not just name recognition.

Colston Loveland and Kyle Pitts headline the ‘start' list for their expanded roles and favorable defenses. Meanwhile, reliable veterans like Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz offer dependable production in uncertain passing games. On the flip side, names like TJ Hockenson and Hunter Henry continue to frustrate managers and should stay on the bench.