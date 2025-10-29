With Halloween coming up, people are getting their costumes ready. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs dressed up as one of the most legendary WWE wrestlers, Jeff Hardy.

Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, posted a video of them posing dressed in their Halloween costumes. She was dressed as Lita, another wrestling legend, and Gibbs was dressed up as Hardy, makeup and all.

In the video, Gibbs did Hardy's iconic dance that he does during his entrance. He nailed the costume, complete with the arm sleeves and a WWE Championship belt.

Jahmyr Gibbs will forever be my GOAT for dressing as Jeff Hardy for Halloween 😭 pic.twitter.com/cKqzt74vIN — Eazy (@SpeakEZsports_) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hardy is a legend in WWE for his tag team with his brother, Matt. Currently, they are part of TNA and the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions. They are working with WWE as part of TNA's partnership with NXT.

Who is Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend?

Gibbs' girlfriend is a social media influencer and model. According to an interview with People, her posts about gamedays have led to opportunities to work with New Era Cap. That campaign also featured other famous NFL significant others.

Currently, Gibbs and the Lions are 5-2 and in second place in the NFC North. They are coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gibbs is ninth in the NFL with 526 rushing yards, and he has scored six touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he has caught 26 passes for 194 yards and a score.

He is coming off the best season of his career. In 2024, Gibbs rushed for over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also logged over 500 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Gibbs was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was named to the Pro Bowl in both of his first two seasons.

During his collegiate career, Gibbs became a star at Alabama after transferring from Georgia Tech. In his last collegiate season, Gibbs had 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns.