The Denver Broncos won a crucial matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, but it came with an unfortunate loss. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II exited the game in the second quarter and never returned. It was eventually revealed that the Broncos cornerback suffered a strained pectoral muscle and that he would miss some time.

Thankfully, it seems like Surtain and the Broncos avoided the worst-case scenario. Ian Rapoport reported that Denver is not planning to put the reigning DPOY on their Injured Reserve list. In addition, Rapoport gave a timeline of when Surtain could return to action.

“The #Broncos are not planning to place reigning DPOY Pat Surtain II on Injured Reserve, source said, and it’s possible that he only misses 3 games with his pec strain,” Rapoport posted on X. “Denver plays the #Texans, #Raiders, #Chiefs, then has a Week 12 bye. Surtain could return vs the #Commanders.”

If Surtain was placed on injured reserve, the Broncos would be forced to sit the star cornerback for at least four games. The fact that Surtain isn't on IR is an indication that the injury isn't as serious as fans initially feared. The timing of their bye week also helps, as Week 12 would have been the fourth week he'd be out.

The Broncos have a well-rounded defense, so the floor of the defense would still remain pretty good. However, having Surtain on the field gives Denver such an advantage. The star cornerback excels both in man and zone coverage, giving the Broncos a ton of flexibility in their coverage schemes. His coverage prowess, paired with their excellent pass rush, makes them such a terrifying force on that end.

Denver is coming off arguably their best win of the 2025 season. This was a complete win over the Cowboys, with both the defense and the offense showing up. Denver's stout defense allowed just 24 points to the Cowboys, while the offense put forth a dominant performance behind RJ Harvey's three touchdowns.