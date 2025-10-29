The Chicago Bears have dealt with some injuries in their secondary, and they recently made a signing to help get some depth, adding Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Bears are signing S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their active roster after his visit yesterday, per his agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of [UniversalSportsManagement]. Gardner-Johnson now reunites with Bears DC Dennis Allen, who coached him with the New Orleans Saints,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With playing for Dennis Allen, the hope is that he can catch on quickly and make an impact soon.

Gardner-Johnson has been through a rollercoaster this season, as this will be his fourth team in less than a year. He won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February, and then was traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason. He was released in September and signed with the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad in October, and was released a week later.

Kyle Gordon was placed on injured reserve and is supposed to be out for the next four games, and Gardner-Johnson has thrived in the nickel throughout his career. The hope is that he can get back to how he was playing last season, and was a key player for the Eagles' defense.

Gardner-Johnson noted on an appearance on The Pivot podcast that the Eagles didn't trade him because of financial reasons, but because they were scared of a competitor.

The Bears are coming off a loss against the Ravens, and they're looking to get on track against the Cincinnati Bengals. Before that, they had won four games in a row and looked like they were finding a groove on both sides of the ball. With a few injuries, things can definitely change, and though one player can't fix everything, Gardner-Johnson's impact can help.