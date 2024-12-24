Nothing has gone right for the New York Jets in 2024, and that includes at the kicker position. The Jets have rotated between four kickers on the year, and they may be adding a fifth to the equation after they signed yet another kicker to their practice squad on Tuesday morning in the wake of Anders Carlson's struggles.

Greg Zuerlein opened the year as New York's kicker, but he struggled before being placed on injured reserve with a left knee injury. Since then, Carlson, Riley Patterson, and Spencer Shrader have filled in, but they haven't had much success collectively. With Carlson missing another field goal and an extra point in Week 16, New York signed Greg Joseph to their practice squad.

“The New York Jets just signed my client Greg Joseph (K, FAU) to their practice squad. 7-year vet recently filled in for the Washington Commanders as well as the New York Giants earlier this season,” Joseph's agent Brett Tessler shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jets hoping Greg Joseph can solve their kicking issues

Joseph was the Minnesota Vikings kicker for three seasons from 2021-2023, before they ended up moving on from him this season. Joseph has spent time with both the New York Giants and Washington Commanders in 2024, but he hasn't been particularly effective, as he's made just 15 of his 19 field goal attempts on the year.

The Jets are desperate for answers at kicker, though, so taking a flier on Joseph with just two meaningless games left on their schedule certainly makes sense. Whether or not he will ultimately end up being their kicker in Week 17 when they take on the Buffalo Bills remains to be seen, but either way, it's clear Carlson's job is in jeopardy after his latest rough outing against the Rams.