The New York Jets have made yet another adjustment to their kicking unit, this time signing Anders Carlson to the practice squad as they navigate the ongoing challenges with their special teams. The move follows the release of Riley Patterson from the 53-man roster, marking another shift in what has been a turbulent season for Jets kickers.

“Another kicking shake up for the Jets: They released Riley Patterson from the 53-man roster and signed free agent Anders Carlson to the practice squad. Carlson was released by SF this week after going 5-for-5 on FGs as an injury replacement for Jake Moody + Matthew Wright.” via Rich Cimini on X, formerly Twitter.

Carlson's arrival comes at a critical time for the Jets, with veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein placed on injured reserve earlier in the season. This left a notable void that the Jets have struggled to fill consistently. Riley Patterson, who had momentarily secured the position after winning a six-kicker competition last week, was released after converting all three of his extra-point attempts but not attempting a single field goal during the Jets’ Week 9 victory.

Jets sign Anders Carlson amid kicking injury

Unlike Patterson, Carlson was not part of the initial tryout that brought Patterson on board. He joins the Jets after a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers, where he successfully stepped in for the injured Jake Moody. During his time with the 49ers, Carlson made all five of his field goal attempts, including four from 40 yards or more, though he missed one of his four extra-point tries. His performance, however, wasn't enough to keep him in San Francisco once Moody was ready to return.

The kicking duties for the upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals now appear to be a contest between Carlson and Spencer Shrader, another practice squad player, indicating the Jets are still trying to find a reliable solution as the season progresses.

Prior to his time with the 49ers, Carlson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 draft but faced challenges there as well. During his rookie season, he converted 27 of 33 field goal attempts but struggled with extra points, missing five out of 39. These difficulties ultimately led to his release before the 2024 season kicked off.

The Jets have also made a move on defense, promoting lineman Bruce Hector to the active roster. Hector previously made an impact as a practice-squad elevation in the Jets' Week 3 victory over the New England Patriots, contributing four tackles.

As the Jets continue to adapt their roster for optimal performance, the stability of their kicking game remains a key concern, with hopes that the addition of Carlson could finally stabilize this vital special teams position.