What a finish for the New York Jets. Their first-round draft pick is done for the season, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is wondering if he will be released. Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe called out Rodgers and Garrett Wilson for their hypocrisy, according to a Nightcap post on YouTube.

Sharpe pointed to Rodgers’ comments about his teammates.

“Aaron Rodgers on the Jets, ‘You’ve got to figure out what it means to be a professional,’ Sharpe said, quoting Rodgers. ‘That’s the most important part of building a culture. The last two weeks we can really see who’s on board moving forward and who’s ready to get out.’

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers throwing teammates under bus?

Rodgers chose to miss the Jets’ mini-camp before the season because he was on a trip out of the country. Sharpe is pointing out the hypocrisy of Rodgers, with a few weeks left in the season, calling out other players for not being committed to the team. Sharpe said Rodgers didn’t do the work on the front end, Sharpe said.

“I saw that at the beginning when whoever showed up for mandatory mini-camp,” Sharpe said. “That lets me know who really is on board and who was ready to get out. Who fumbled that ball at the end of that game, I’m not sure.”

Ocho Cinco chimed in with, “That was Mr. Rodgers, yes sir. That was him. I understand Garrett Wilson’s frustrations, as young player who had a stellar rookie season. And things haven’t been the same. Understanding your potential. Understanding wanting to contribute because the team is playing bad. And you’re still not getting the opportunities you feel you deserve.”

As for Wilson, Sharpe quoted him as saying, ‘I’d love to be more involved, I’d love to make an impact on the game, but if people see it differently that’s out of my control. Just try to do what I can do.’

It seems like Wilson and Rodgers are pointing fingers at everybody but themselves. And yet Rodgers’ play this season has been far off his usual standard.

Will Aaron Rodgers be in the NFL in 2025?

Rodgers said he hasn’t made up his mind on whether he wants to play in 2025.

“(The Jets) haven’t decided, or maybe they have and haven’t told me what their plans are moving forward,” Rodgers said. “I’m guessing they are going to want to get a GM in here in the next few weeks. And then obviously let the GM be a part of making the coaching selection with who they want to go with.”

Rodgers said he could see a new general manager waltzing into town and telling the veteran quarterback to pack his bags.

“I think there’s a world where they just say hey thank you we’re going to go in a different direction January 6th,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is signed for a cap hit of $23.5 million for 2025, with a $35 million option bonus due before the season, per Spotrac.