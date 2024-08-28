Head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets are one of the many teams around the NFL currently trying to fill out their roster ahead of the upcoming 2024 season, which is slated to begin in just over one week. While the Jets already figure to have one of the strongest defensive units anywhere in the league, that didn't stop Saleh and company from making a move to bolster that department on Wednesday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“Source: Lewis Cine is signing with the #Jets. Former first-round pick starts elsewhere after Minnesota released him Tuesday,” reported Fowler.

Indeed, Cine was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday after an underwhelming stint there to open up his college football career after being selected there in the 2022 NFL draft and then missing most of his rookie season due to an injury.

Cine played his college football at the University of Georgia, where he was a key member of one of the most dominant defensive units in recent NFL history as the Bulldogs took home the 2021-22 national championship.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the Jets already have one of the consensus top defensive units in the NFL; however, there is no such thing as having too much talent, particularly in the defensive backfield considering the talent of the various quarterbacks in the AFC that the Jets will be seeing this year.

What is the Jets' ceiling this year?

When Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets in the 2023 offseason, many viewed last season as a championship contention or bust type of campaign, at the very least. Of course, Rodgers was injured for the year just a few snaps into his New York tenure, and Saleh was forced to rotate through a Motley crew of quarterbacks en route to a disappointing end result of missing the playoffs.

This year, Rodgers is back, the defense is expected to be just as strong, and the Jets also expect to see improvement out of some of their young positional talent stars, including most notably Garrett Wilson at the wide receiver position. If all of those things come to fruition, there's no reason why the Jets shouldn't be in the upper echelon of AFC teams in 2024.

In any case, the Jets will get a major test to start out the year when they kick things off on September 9 on the road against the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.