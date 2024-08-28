The 2023 season seemed so promising for Robert Saleh and the New York Jets. After winning four games in 2021 and seven in 2022, the Jets signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and appeared to be ready to finally contend. And in just a few plays, the season's trajectory was wildly different.

Instead of a contender, Saleh commanded a middling team whose greatest hope late in the season was Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in the Jets' season opener, would be able to make a miraculous comeback and return to lead the Jets to the playoffs.

While injury luck will be of utmost importance, Saleh said he also needs to change his approach as head coach.

“Last year — I’ll speak freely — probably got a little out of whack,” Saleh said yesterday. “[I’m] using this year and just reconnecting to myself and the things that need to get done from a global standpoint — offensively, defensively, special teams. The administrative stuff, that’s easy. Getting back to the X’s and O’s and making sure that all of our focus, including me, is locked in on that.”

Robert Saleh discusses 2023 Jets ‘chaos'

Saleh spoke of “chaos” within the Jets, but he said the chaos he experienced has allowed him and the team to be better prepared for what 2024 will throw at them.

“To grow in the world, to grow as an individual, you got to live in uncomfortable environments,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “And I would say last year was one of the more uncomfortable environments that you could create for an organization and because of it I think of players, coaches, everybody in this building are better for it and because of it. I think the team is better for it and better equipped.

“As coaches, I think we learned a lot from last year with regards to adjustments and the things that we need to do. I’ve said it before, not fully injury proof, but a little injury proof where we can adjust and move things on the fly a little bit better. But yeah, we’re definitely all better for what happened last year.”

The chaos began from the first game when Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury and Zach Wilson, the quarterback Rodgers was signed to replace as starter, was right back at the helm. Wilson struggled at times, leading him to his demotion to a third-string role only to be promoted to starter when the Jets' backups failed to impress.

The Jets finished the year 7-10, the same as 2022, but with Rodgers seemingly at 100%, Saleh and the team have another year of high hopes and expectations in 2024.