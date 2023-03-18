The recruiting of Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers continues, and this time, it’s for something completely unrelated to football. The potential New York Jet hasn’t officially been announced in a trade, but he’s already landed an “impossible-to-get reservation at the oracle of orecchiette, Rao’s,” according to Dean Balsamini of the New York Post.

The restaurant has already hosted famous athletes including Phil Simms, Joe Montana, Boomer Esiason and Peyton Manning; the latter celebrated his second Super Bowl ring at Rao’s with brother Eli in Feb. 2016.

The 39-year-old Rodgers has already made it clear that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023, and it seems like New York is already rolling out the welcome mat.

“He’s been here four or five times. I’d love to see him more,” Rao’s owner Benjamin Prelvukaj told The New York Post. “He loves the ribeye — and tips well.”

The owner of the East Pole in NYC, Tom Marignetti, agrees: “He’s a cool dude…He’s the kind of guy you’d want to have a drink with. Compared to Wisconsin, he’s going to have a ball in New York City.”

It seems like only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers is wearing New York Jets colors, but the trade is tricky as the Packers reportedly want an “unreasonable” haul for the former MVP and Super Bowl champion.

If and when Rodgers to NYC is confirmed, it looks like he already has fans, and a historically impossible reservation at one of the more coveted Italian restaurants in the city.