My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Everybody is waiting for the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers to finally hammer out a trade for Aaron Rodgers, but in the meantime, the Jets managed to add to their pass-catching corps by bringing in one of Rodgers former targets with the Packers in Allen Lazard. And while Lazard has made it clear he’s looking forward to playing with Rodgers, it sounds like he’s looking forward to reuniting with another former Packers member in New York.

After firing offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur earlier this offseason, the Jets turned to Nathaniel Hackett to come in and be their new offensive coordinator. Hackett is coming off a failed stint with the Denver Broncos, which has led his stock to hit an all-time low. But it sounds like that doesn’t matter to Lazard, who had some very high praise for Hackett now that they are both on the Jets together.

“The best teacher I’ve ever had in my life.” – Allen Lazard, ProFootballTalk

Everybody has a lot of teachers throughout their life, and being a teacher is the essence of being a coach in the NFL. Lazard doesn’t simply say that Hackett is the best coach he’s had in the NFL, but takes it several steps further by calling Hackett the best teacher he’s ever had in his entire life. That’s saying a lot.

Lazard and Hackett’s connection should immediately help the Jets out in 2023 and beyond, and it will really become a Green Bay reunion if Rodgers does indeed end up finding his way to the Jets like everyone is expecting him to. It will be interesting to see if Hackett is able to help Lazard take another step forward next season, regardless of who New York ends up having under center.