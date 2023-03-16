Although it’s becoming increasingly obvious that Aaron Rodgers wants to be a New York Jet, the Green Bay Packers price for the veteran quarterback is “unreasonable” according to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The Packers want a first-round pick and more from the Jets for Rodgers, according to multiple sources.

“The Packers want more than a first-round pick as part of the base deal,” wrote Florio on Thursday. “They want protection in 2025, in the event Rodgers plays in 2024. And that’s more than the Jets believe they should surrender for a player the Packers no longer want.

If the Jets are willing to offer something like a conditional package that would entail as much as a second-round pick this year and up to a second-round pick next year, the Packers would be nuts to not take it.”

It is beginning to seem like the situation has become personal for both Rodgers and the Packers, especially as Rodgers wanted GM Brian Gutekunst fired a few years ago, per Florio, a point that Rodgers has never refuted.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now that Gutekunst can control the return for the veteran quarterback, it looks like he is taking his “chance to exact a little revenge.”

The situation could drag on for at least a few more months; the Packers could wait until the 2023 NFL Draft, or even beyond that to Week 1, at which point Rodgers’ $58.3 million option bonus becomes guaranteed base salary if not exercised, per Florio.

Although Aaron Rodgers is connected to Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, he probably will need some time to ramp up. Considering this, the Jets would want to get a deal done sooner rather than later, and assumedly no later than the start of NFL training camp.

As Florio asserts, the deal likely won’t happen anytime soon, especially with what the Packers are looking to get back for their franchise quarterback of nearly two decades.