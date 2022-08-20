Quincy Williams slapped with $10,609 fine for dirty hit on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts in preseason opener

The NFL handed out fines from preseason Week 1 on Saturday and New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was among the players punished. Via Tom Pelissero:

The NFL fined #Jets LB Quincy Williams $10,609 for a late hit out of bounds on #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts that elicited a colorful response from Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni during last week’s preseason opener. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 20, 2022

In the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, he hit quarterback Jalen Hurts late as he was going out of bounce, which caused Nick Sirianni to absolutely lose his marbles on the sidelines:

Sirianni had all the reason to be upset. Quincy Williams simply didn’t need to do it and to make matters worse, he also led with his helmet. That could’ve done serious damage to Hurts but thankfully, he was okay. Williams drew a flag on the play.

There’s frankly no room in the game for late hits on quarterbacks. They can turn out to be very dangerous. And in a preseason game, it’s just unnecessary. On a more positive note for Williams and the Jets, it’s only a fine. He’s an important piece of Robert Saleh’s defense and is coming off a solid 2021 campaign, registering a career-high 110 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, and nine tackles for loss. Williams started in 13 of the 16 games he featured it.

This $10,609 seems to be the standard for a hit of this nature, as agreed upon between the NFL and NFLPA. Quincy Williams won’t even bother trying to appeal it either because he knows it was the wrong decision. There is no doubt about it.

The Jets ended up beating the Eagles 24-21 and face the Atlanta Falcons in preseason Week 2 on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.