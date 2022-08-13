Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni couldn’t contain his emotions after a dirty late hit on quarterback Jalen Hurts in their game against the New York Jets.

Early in the first quarter of their preseason opener, Hurts was rocked on the sidelines after Quincy Williams had a late hit on him as he was going out of bounds. It was unnecessary to say the least, and whether or not there was no malicious intent, it still doesn’t look good considering the situation.

Hurts was able to avoid any type of injury during the play and completed the drive, eventually leading to a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert.

Despite that, Sirianni let the other side know about his anger and frustration over the dirty play, firing some not-safe-for-work remarks to the Jets.

Here is the late hit on Jalen Hurts that caused Nick Sirianni to lose his mind. You don’t need to be a professional lip reader to decode this one. Coach was HOT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yShuzfSEIv — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 13, 2022

Nick Sirianni’s explosion was understandable. It’s the preseason, and to be honest, there’s no need for excessive plays like that. Not to mention that it certainly looked dirty with the intention to hurt the target.

It’s definitely good news that Hurts came out unscathed, but what would have happened had he sustained an injury? It would have been a controversial topic considering the nature of the hit.

Perhaps it would be best for the Eagles to sit out their starters for the rest of the preseason. They have probably seen enough from the first game, so there is really no need to risk their players and the whole season for games that really has no significance.