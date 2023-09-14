Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets got off to a strong start to the 2023 season with a big win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. However, after the walk-off overtime victory, Jets fans couldn't be overly enthusiastic after losing newly-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers following an Achilles tear on just the fourth play from scrimmage.

The Rodgers injury ignited a firestorm of debate about the perceived dangers of playing on a turf surface, such as the one at MetLife Stadium, as opposed to grass. Many wondered whether or not the slippage from the turf may have been the culprit of the Achilles tear.

However, it appears that Quinnen Williams could not care less what kind of surface constitutes the playing field going forward.

“It could be on concrete for all I care,” said Williams, per SNYTV. “I love this football game, all I'm worried about is playing football.”

Williams was very impressive during the Jets' surprising win over the AFC East foes. While backup quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to do much with the New York offense, Williams and the Jets' defense were electric, consistently pressuring Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and forcing him into multiple backbreaking turnovers.

Aaron Rodgers' injury certainly hung a cloud over the Jets franchise and made many second-guess their predictions on just how far New York can make it this year. However, if Williams and the defense are able to replicate Monday's performance, the sky could be the limit for the Jets in 2023, even without their prized quarterback.