Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets got off to a strong start to the 2023 season with a big win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. However, after the walk-off overtime victory, Jets fans couldn't be overly enthusiastic after losing newly-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers following an Achilles tear on just the fourth play from scrimmage.
The Rodgers injury ignited a firestorm of debate about the perceived dangers of playing on a turf surface, such as the one at MetLife Stadium, as opposed to grass. Many wondered whether or not the slippage from the turf may have been the culprit of the Achilles tear.
However, it appears that Quinnen Williams could not care less what kind of surface constitutes the playing field going forward.
