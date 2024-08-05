The New York Giants are going to need all of their parts to be moving once the season starts. A key component of the Daniel Jones-led offense is their linemen but it looks like Brian Daboll won't have the luxury to have all of them. It was expected that Evan Neal's injury return would be imminent but a big setback disallowed him from being able to participate in the Giants' training camp.

Evan Neal was practicing his pass protection alongside Daniel Jones and the rest of the squad earlier during spring at the Giants training camp. However, he was nowhere to be seen just weeks before the team started their preseason campaign. What happened to the Giants tackle? Well, only Brian Daboll has the answers to those. He unveiled how Neal was doing and why he was placed on the ‘physically unable to perform' list, via SNY.

“He’s just rehabbing, and when he’s ready he’ll be ready to be put out there. But he’s not ready. He’s working hard. He’s trying to do everything he can do to get better, but he’s just not ready to go yet. And when he is, he’ll be ready,” the Giants head honcho declared.

Brian Daboll's stern reminder to Giants fans amid Evan Neal's recovery

Prior to Evan Neal's injury, he was able to play 97% of the snap counts for the Daboll's Giants. He also played 18 snaps for the special teams unit but only managed to play in seven games. Moreover, the Giants tackle also still has a lot of improvements to work on if he does return. Two seasons ago, he incurred six false starts. The following year, he committed a holding call and two false starts. He is far from the perfect lineman to protect Daniel Jones but he provides so much depth to the Giants.

While a lot of the Giants faithful want their trenches to be stacked immediately, Daboll noted that injury recoveries are never rushed. The head honcho had a very stern reminder for their fans who are worried about Neal.

“Everybody handles things differently. It’s obviously not my profession in terms of him coming back, medical. I know he’s doing everything he can do, and when he’s ready. Whether it’s a high draft pick or an undrafted free agent, you care about all of your guys. When he’s ready, we’ll put him out there,” Daboll added.

It will be a long process before Neal gets back to the rotation. How will this impact the Giants training camp?