After Aaron Rodgers' devastating Achilles injury, the New York Jets are seemingly turning to Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback. However, Wilson wasn't the only QB the Jets had in mind to replace Rodgers.

New York showed interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brett Rypien, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams decided to call Rypien up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, blocking the Jets from signing the QB. LA was always planning to call up Rypien. However, the Rams were very much aware of New York's interest in their quarterback, Fowler noted.

Rypien was a member of the Denver Broncos during offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's brief reign as head coach. The Jets were trying to bring some continuity to their quarterback room after Rodgers' injury.

Even if New York did land Brett Rypien, the quarterback doesn't have much experience at the NFL level. In the league since 2020, Rypien has appeared in eight games and has thrown for 778 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With him officially off the market, New York will need to look elsewhere as they look to fill their quarterback room. However, if they keep targeting quarterbacks of Rypien's caliber, it's clear that they have committed to Zach Wilson as their starter for the rest of the season.

While they weren't able to sign Rypien, New York will hope their Wilson reclamation project won't need a backup plan. Regardless, the Jets won't be the same team, no matter who is under center, as long as Aaron Rodgers is out of the picture.