The Chicago White Sox will call up left-hander Ky Bush ahead of their game on Tuesday, reports Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times via X (formerly Twitter.) Bush will make his Major League debut as the starting pitcher against the Oakland Athletics.

The White Sox won't need to make a 40-man roster move since they have available space following their trade deadline transactions.

Chicago needed another starter to fill a rotation spot due to Erick Fedde’s departure and Drew Thorpe’s injury. Bush is set to step in and fill that role.

Acquired in the trade for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Los Angeles Angels at last year's trade deadline, the 6'6″, 250-pound Bush is among the White Sox's most MLB-ready pitching prospects. His MLB.com scouting report highlights his 55-grade slider as his top pitch, with his fastball, curveball, and changeup each earning 50 grades.

Ky Bush in the AA and AAA

Drafted in the second round in 2021, Bush was part of an Angels draft class that exclusively selected pitchers. He pitched at the Double-A level in 2022-23 and at the start of 2024, but his progress was disrupted by a lat strain and a mid-season trade to Chicago last year.

Bush posted a 2.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 8.7 K/9 in 80.2 innings over 14 starts with the AA Birmingham Barons this season. His impressive performance earned him a promotion to the AAA Charlotte Knights in early July, marking his first taste of Triple-A action.

Although he has a 6.16 ERA in 19 innings over four appearances in Charlotte, his season ERA stands at 2.89 over 99 2/3 innings, with a 10.45% walk rate and a 23.4% strikeout rate.

Ky Bush's numbers have declined since his promotion, but it's important to note that this is based on just 19 innings, and the International League is known for being hitter-friendly.

The White Sox promoted Drew Thorpe directly from AA to the majors earlier this year partly due to this factor.

Helping the woeful White Sox win

Bush faces a promising opportunity with the White Sox, as trades, injuries, and innings limits have created uncertainty in the team's starting rotation. If he performs well, he could secure a spot in the major league rotation. Given his youth and strong prospect status, it makes sense for the White Sox to give him a chance now and evaluate his potential.

As the rebuilding White Sox focus on giving young players ample playing time, a strong performance could earn Bush additional opportunities in the rotation. Beyond the challenge of his major league debut, Bush will also be tasked with helping the team snap a 20-game losing streak that is approaching record levels.

The struggling White Sox extended their losing streak to 20 games on Sunday, marking the longest skid in Major League Baseball in 36 years and falling just short of the American League record. Chris Flexen was pulled early in the game, which ended in a 13-7 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The longest losing streak in Major League Baseball history is held by the 1889 Louisville Colonels, an American Association team that suffered a 26-game slide during a 27-111 season.

The all-time modern MLB record is also within reach. The Philadelphia Phillies endured a 23-game losing streak in 1961.