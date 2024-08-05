Amid her troubled Olympic experience, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif urged fans to stop bullying athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Her call came in the wake of the horrible abuse hurled at her by online fans accusing her of misrepresenting her gender. These accusations came after Khelif defeated Italian boxer Angela Carini in 46 seconds last Thursday. This is after the Italian threw in the towel due to Khelif's barrage of punches.

Carini then refused to shake her hand in the ring, stirring up various comments online, including from influencer and WWE superstar Logan Paul. These reactions continued even as Angela Carini apologized for her behavior.

Imane Khelif on bullying athletes

In an interview, the Algerian Olympian urged people to respect athletes and stop abusing them on the internet. “I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” she said in Arabic, per Associated Press.

Clarifying her stance, she added, “It can destroy people, it can kill people's thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

Despite the bullying, Khelif has clinched a medal in the Paris Olympics after beating the Hungarian Ana Luca Hamori in the women's 66-kg bout. Her tumultuous experience in the 2024 Olympics has stirred the ongoing debate about modern attitudes on gender identity and gender regulations in sports. It didn't help that the International Boxing Association, permanently banned from the Olympics, has claimed that Khelif had failed tests for eligibility to the women's competition at the 2023 World Championships.

The 25-year-old boxer has also admitted that the online abuse heaped on her has added to the pressure of competing in the most important event of her career while far from her home country.

Still, she has received support from people from all over the world, including athletes like Robert Griffin III.

Khelif had also told reporters that she remains in contact with her family. “I hope that they weren't affected deeply,” she said. Still, she hopes to achieve the ultimate goal. “God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response,” she said.

Support for Olympic athletes

The Algerian boxer thanked the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach, for standing behind her the entire time. “I know that the Olympic Committee has done me justice, and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth,” she said.

Moreover, Imane Khelif remains determined to secure Algeria's first Olympic gold medal in women's boxing. “I came here for a medal, and to compete for a medal. I will certainly be competing to improve (and) be better, and God willing, I will improve, like every other athlete.”

If she wins her next bout against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng, she will advance to the gold medal fight of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday.