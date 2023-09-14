The New York Jets took a brutal blow when quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on Monday Night Football in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was asked whether or not the Jets are still a playoff team without Rodgers for the remainder of the season. Hackett had a firm and blunt response.

“Of course,” Nathaniel Hackett said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “No one man makes a team. It just doesn't… in the end, it's how a team plays together.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jets' roster is strong in many facets, and they showed that in the win over the Bills. The defense, which was expected to be one of the league's best, lived up to those expectations and intercepted Josh Allen three times.

This week, the Jets will have arguably a tougher test, going on the road to play the Dallas Cowboys, who just beat the New York Giants 40-0 in Week 1. They will have to do that with Zach Wilson at the helm now.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Zach Wilson did enough for the Jets to win in Week 1 over the Bills, but there is still some fear there for Jets fans given how he performed in the 2022 season.

It will be intriguing to see how the Jets adapt this week. The game plan had to be adjusted in the middle of the game last week as Wilson stepped in for Aaron Rodgers. The Cowboys have a relentless pass rush led by Micah Parsons, and it will be on Hackett to come up with a good plan.

Regardless, Hackett still believes in the Jets to make the playoffs this season.