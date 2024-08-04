The New York Jets are entering one of the most important seasons in their franchise's recent history in 2024. They will lean heavily on 40-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers to elevate their offense and hopefully take them on a deep postseason run. Reports out of training camp suggest that Rodgers is already looking like his old self.

The Jets are only nine training camp practices in, but QB Aaron Rodgers already has people forgetting about his injury.

“He looks like he never missed any time,” coach Robert Saleh said after the scrimmage, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Rodgers reportedly hasn't missed a single rep in training camp. He has primarily played from the pocket, though he has scrambled out of the pocket and thrown on the run a few times as well. That is impressive to see from a 40-year-old who is just 11 months removed from a major surgery.

“He's an impressive dude,” Saleh said. “He's a Hall of Famer for a reason.”

During Saturday's training camp practice, Rodgers was in command of the offense on 11- and 17-play drives, both of which ended in field goals. He went 19 of 30 for 210 yards on those drives, which included three drops and one spike to stop the clock.

Saleh approved of the teams' ability to sustain drives, saying that Rodgers was “so methodical down the field.” However, the team will need to convert some of those field goals into touchdowns if they want to make a splash this season.

Jets DT Quinnen Williams shares his opinion on Aaron Rodgers' leadership

Aaron Rodgers is also making an impact on the Jets off of the practice field.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recently spoke with Judy Batista and Mike Garafolo on NFL Network. He raved about Rodgers' leadership abilities and what they mean for the Jets.

“It's been amazing having him on this team, having him on this staff, it's just been incredible,” Williams said.

Williams was discussing the animated conversations between Rodgers and various Jets teammates, including himself, that have made headlines this week. Williams confirmed that those conversations are all positive.

“We probably have those conversations after every period, every drill, just asking him what he sees, he's asking us what we see and what we feel when it comes down to the offensive lineman,” Williams continued. “What different stunts we run, what different moves we've done. We're just feeding off each other and everything”

We can't wait to see if Rodgers leadership skills translate to the team's on-field performance.