The New York Jets agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million contract with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Jets owner Woody Johnson tweeted a simple “Hey” at Quinnen Williams after the deal was announced. Williams had a response to Woody Johnson that should get Jets fans excited for the season.

“Let's kick some a** this year 🙏🏽💪🏽 thanks so much 🤞🏽” Williams replied to Johnson.

The extension for Williams is the fourth notable extension for defensive tackles this offseason. Daron Payne extended with the Washington Commanders, Jeffrey Simmons extended with the Tennessee Titans and Dexter Lawrence extended with the New York Giants. Williams' extension is the largest of the group, but for a player in the elite class that Williams is, it is money well spent.

With the Jets being on Hard Knocks, it makes sense for them to get this extension done before training camp started. This way, they do not have to deal with a holdout happening, and the story being exacerbated by Hard Knocks' presence.

The Jets now go into the 2023 season with the last order of business answered. They hope to contend for a Super Bowl after adding Aaron Rodgers to the roster in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. The The Jets are viewed as a team that was ready to compete, but was missing the quarterback before. Now with an established one in Aaron Rodgers on an offense that has the weapons, and a strong defense to pair with it, the expectation is to win now for the Jets.