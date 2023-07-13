The New York Jets have given Quinnen Williams the second largest contract ever for a defensive tackle with his four-year, $96 million extension. His teammates are hyped to hear the news, as Sauce Gardner and Mekhi Becton took to Twitter to celebrate.

I’m throwing a Yacht Party in my RP server to celebrate Q’s extension🤣🤣 If you RP, pullup to New Sauce City❕ https://t.co/8nChsALVgU — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The long contract saga between the Jets and Quinnen Williams now comes to a satisfactory end for both sides; the Jets lock up one of the best young defensive linemen in the NFL, while Williams secures the bag and his future in New York. It is no surprise that Sauce Gardner and Mekhi Becton wasted no time praising the deal with another huge reason for all those associated with the Jets to be excited.

The news of the contract extension comes after the Jets were officially announced as the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks for the upcoming season. Training camp begins for New York on July 19, so cameras will be rolling and there will certainly be some discussion had in regards to Williams' new contract.

Now that Williams is locked up, New York fans can turn their attention to other primary storylines. One will of course be the development of Aaron Rodgers within the Jets system and how he acclimates come the start of training camp. Besides that, the recovery of second-year running back Breece Hall from a torn ACL will be another huge story that Jets fans will be glued to. Of course, all of this will most likely be featured on Hard Knocks, so tune in to see Sauce Gardner, Mekhi Becton, Quinnen Williams and the rest of the Jets prepare for a very exciting season.