The New York Jets have not had the 2024 campaign that they hoped for. New York is 4-10 heading into Week 16 and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. This was the worst-case scenario for a Jets team that went all in on this season under QB Aaron Rodgers. Thankfully, the Jets got some somewhat positive injury news about one of their defensive stars.

The Jets plan to test Quinnen Williams' hamstring on Sunday morning before their game against the Rams, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. If Willams can go, it will be in a limited role according to sources.

If Williams is able to play on Sunday, he will give the Jets a big boost on defense. Williams is the anchor of New York's defensive line and frees up other players to make huge plays. He is also a disruptive force in his own right.

2024 has been a somewhat down year for Williams. He has logged 35 total tackles with six sacks in 14 games played this season.

In other Jets injury news, running back Braelon Allen is good to go despite dealing with a back injury.

Matthew Stafford explains why he's excited to play Aaron Rodgers, Jets in Week 16

Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford will face off against each other for the first time since the 2020 season on Sunday.

Stafford explained why he is excited to play against Rodgers and the Jets this week.

“I'm just excited to go up there and play. Obviously, meaningful football in the month of December is an awesome thing to be a part of,” Stafford told reporters on Thursday. “We've earned that, and we’ve got to continue to earn that opportunity to play games that matter. This just happens to be the next one on the list. I have a ton of respect for Aaron and have competed against him a bunch of times in my career. He's a h*ll of a player and does a great job. He’s still doing a really good job for them. He played fantastic in the last couple of weeks. He looks to be healthy, moving around and doing his thing.”

These two former NFC North quarterbacks have had some tough battles over the years. Now Rodgers and Stafford are two of the oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL, which highlights how long they've battled each other.

Jets vs. Rams should be an exciting game even though one team has nothing to play for. The game kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.