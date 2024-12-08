The Miami Dolphins improved to 6-7 on Sunday with an OT win over the New York Jets. In the process, they officially eliminated the Jets from playoff contention for the 14th straight season. That's the longest drought in American sports:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa linked up with tight end Jonnu Smith for the game-winning score in overtime, pulling out the 32-26 victory:

The Jets meanwhile now sit at 3-10. Another disastrous campaign for a team that had serious playoff aspirations with Aaron Rodgers healthy. Plus, they even pulled off a trade for Davante Adams with the hope he'd help them find some success. But, instead, this club has struggled immensely. Rodgers still hasn't even decided if he will play next season either.

As for the Dolphins, they've been playing a lot better since Tua returned from injury. Miami has won four of their last five contests, beating the Rams, Raiders, and Jets. Tagovailoa had another impressive showing on Sunday, completing 33 of 47 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for 19 receptions and over 200 yards.

The Jets weren't awful in this game, with Rodgers throwing for 339 yards. NY actually outgained Miami 402-375 and had a 26-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter before blowing the lead. Adams also had nine catches for 109 yards in the loss.

It doesn't seem like New York is going to be turning things around anytime soon. Many believed Rodgers would be the answer, but he hasn't. Having the longest playoff drought in US sports is pretty concerning in itself. Being a Gang Green fan is not easy.

As for the Dolphins, they'll be looking to improve to .500 football in Week 15 in a difficult matchup with the Houston Texans. Miami is second in the AFC East at the moment. The Jets will face the Jacksonville Jaguars next, a game they could actually win.