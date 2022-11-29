Published November 29, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

In Week 12, the New York Jets opted to put the ball into Mike White’s hands, naming him the starter over Zach Wilson. With his performance, it may be hard to take the job away from him.

As the Jets took on the Chicago Bears, White delivered the strongest outing of a Jets quarterback this season. He finished the day throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

With Mike White leading the charge, the Jets offense scored 31 points, their second-highest total of the season.

The Jets now find themselves in an interesting spot regarding the quarterback position. Wilson, a former number two overall pick, has appeared in just 20 career games. When on the field, he has had his share of ups and downs, throwing for 3,613 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Mike White has also had his share of struggles in the NFL. In four career starts, he has thrown for 1,268 yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He now has a starting record of 2-2.

Following the success of White, many are questioning who the Jets will roll with at quarterback. But one former NFL star believes that the solution is simple.

During a recent episode of The Richard Sherman podcast, the three-time All-Pro gave his take on who the Jets should name as starter.

“I’m a production guy. Mike White has production,” said Sherman.

He then added, “When has he (Zach Wilson) shown the kind of game that Mike White just played? And then you hear about how his teammates are talking about him. They are talking about his work ethic, and you hear about how happy they are for him. How much fun they are having. That’s when you know you got a special guy.

Sherman finished by saying exactly what he thinks about White, stating, “He’s a franchise quarterback!”

Sherman may be one of many people around the NFL who think that Mike White deserves the opportunity to be the starter of the Jets. Based on his recent outing, he may be who gives them the best chance to win right now.