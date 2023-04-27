Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Winnipeg Jets are on the verge of losing in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in the last five seasons, but they could have one of their best players back in Nikolaj Ehlers for a do-or-die Game 5 in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Ehlers is a game-time decision for the Jets, according to NHL.com’s Shawn P. Roarke.

The 27-year-old Dane reportedly skated hard during practice on Wednesday, including rotating in on the power play, which he hasn’t done since sustaining an upper-body injury on Apr. 11.

The team is waiting on medical clearance before he can get the green light to make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in an elimination game, per Roarke.

“He’ll be reevaluated in the morning,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said on Wednesday. “He got through practice fine. We had him do some pushing and shoving. We’ll see how he handles this and see how he feels tomorrow morning, and we’ll make the call tomorrow.”

Winnipeg could sorely use Ehlers’ services, especially after losing all-time playoff leading scorer Mark Scheifele after he sustained an upper-body injury during a 4-2 loss in Game 4 on Monday. Scheifele led the Jets with 42 goals in the regular season,

“I feel good, ” Ehlers explained on Wednesday. “I don’t think I was good enough to play the first few games. I know I said I was, but I hadn’t really been on the ice, yet. Looking back now, that wouldn’t have ended well. I feel a lot better now. I won’t get up to speed until I play a game. You can practice as much as you want, you won’t get that same feeling out there as you would in a game. I’ll do my best.”

Ehlers had 38 points in 45 regular-season games for the Jets this season, and with their best forward in Scheifele and best defenseman in Josh Morrissey both not expected to play, he would be a huge boost to a Winnipeg team that is on the verge of going home early yet again.