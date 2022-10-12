Robert Saleh ghosting ‘brother’ Matt LaFleur ahead of Packers showdown

Apparently, there’s a limit to Robert Saleh’s brotherly love for Matt LaFleur. So, the New York Jets coach will not be speaking with his close friend, the coach of the Green Bay Packers, ahead of their game this week at Lambeau Field.

Saleh said Wednesday he and LaFleur speak almost every day and that “he’s like a brother.”

But …

“Not this week,” Saleh added.

Coach Saleh and Matt LaFleur talk every day…except this week. pic.twitter.com/LgRMRuruwz — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 12, 2022

Saleh and LaFleur were graduate assistants at Central Michigan University in 2004. They were roommates and shared an office “the size of this platform,” Robert Saleh said while standing at a podium.

“I don’t know if either one of us when we were in that small, little office at Central ever dreamed that it’d be like this,” Saleh said of him and LaFleur being head coaches in the NFL.

They were reunited when each was an assistant with the Houston Texans from 2008-09. Away from the field, their bond is deep. Each was at the other’s wedding party. And Saleh hired LaFleur’s younger brother, Mike, to be the Jets offensive coordinator in 2021.

Saleh, who took over a team that won two games in 2020, is in his second season as Jets coach and has a record of 7-15. LaFleur is 42-12 with the Packers with three first-place finishes in the NFC North. Green Bay lost the NFC Championship game in 2019 to the San Francisco 49ers when Saleh was their defensive coordinator.

The Jets and Packers are each 3-2 this season. New York is 2-0 on the road and has won two straight for the first time since late in the 2020 season.

One week at a time. pic.twitter.com/lg1LluItMP — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 12, 2022

“Confidence is contagious and our guys have deserved the right to feel good about themselves,” Robert Saleh said. “But this league is humbling. We haven’t done anything yet.”

The Packers let a fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 27-22 loss in London to the New York Giants last week. So, a tough road game at Lambeau might be even more difficult to win this Sunday for the Jets.

Afterward, we’ll see if Saleh and LaFleur are speaking once again next week.