Published November 21, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New York Jets suffered one of the most painful losses in franchise history on Monday, falling 10-3 to the New England Patriots courtesy of a last-second punt return touchdown. It was an abysmal performance from the Jets’ offense, though, if you ask Zach Wilson, he might not agree with that sentiment. After shockingly deflecting blame over the lackluster performance away from himself after the Week 11 loss, some of Wilson’s teammates didn’t appear too thrilled. Sauce Gardner and John Franklin Myers were both seen liking some rather cryptic tweets, indicating they had issues with Wilson’s performance and subsequent comments.

Gardner attempted to clear the air after he was alerted to the like by some fans. Gardner claimed he “accidentally” liked the post, and doubled down on his excuse afterward.

I swear I didn’t mean to like this tweet. I only found out because yall started tagging me. We gon’ be straight❕ https://t.co/zQJhVRSM7V — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) November 21, 2022

While Gardner indicated it was an accident and that he and Wilson, and the rest of the Jets were “gon’ be straight,” it’s still a concerning sight to see for Jets fans, which hints at some inner turmoil.

Franklin Myers also being caught in the act of liking the anti-Wilson post from Jourdan Lewis just adds to the drama surrounding the franchise which was enjoying its best start to a season in recent memory.

In a similar fashion to Gardner, Franklin Myers also claimed that the like was accidental, saying that “we got faith in Zach for sure” and suggesting fans were “looking for problems.”

Wilson’s struggles were clear to see on Sunday. In another disappointing loss to the Patriots, Wilson completed just nine passes, which is less than the number of times the Jets punted the football. While he didn’t throw an interception, that was largely due to drops from Patriots DBs. Wilson was wildly inaccurate throughout the night, missing open receivers and failing to pick up easy reads.

In his mind, he’s not the problem, though it seems Sauce Gardner and John Franklin Myers disagree.