By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Jets have made it clear that Zach Wilson is not their franchise guy. The former no. 2 overall pick has just been awful so far, leading to his benching in a Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chris Streveler took over as Mike White looks to recover from injuries to his ribs.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wilson may still play again for the Jets. White’s status is still uncertain as New York prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 17, leaving room for Wilson to still potentially start.

From @GMFB: Along with the #Eagles situation, the #Commanders also have a QB decision looming following Carson Wentz finishing out the game, while the #Jets are hopeful about QB Mike White's scans on his ribs. pic.twitter.com/YSMkZaJ9w7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

“Mike White is getting scans on his ribs. That is going to be early this week,” Rapoport said. “If he clears, he is going to start, which is everything the Jets hope. If he does not, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Zach Wilson out there again if only because he’s the best option they have as a starting quarterback if White can’t go.”

Wilson being the Jets’ best option right now is debatable. He has seven interceptions to just six touchdowns in nine games this season and hasn’t made up for his dreadful passing production with his running. New York is 5-3 in his eight starts in spite of him rather than because of him. Streveler is below replacement level as well but he at least ran for 54 yards in his brief time on the field in Week 16.

Wilson is fighting for his future with the Jets as the 2022 regular season wraps up. He is running out of chances to prove he should be the team’s QB1.