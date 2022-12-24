By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

It’s been a miserable season for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who stunk up the joint on Thursday night in an embarrassing performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, ultimately getting replaced by ex-CFL QB Chris Streveler. While it’s just his second year in the NFL, Jets fans are clearly done with him. And according to sources close to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the organization does plan to move on from Wilson after 2022 concludes.

Whether this is a true report or not, it would make sense. Wilson was benched earlier this year in favor of Mike White but after he suffered an injury, Robert Saleh had to turn to the sophomore again. TNF could’ve been the last straw though as Wilson threw for just 92 yards on 9 for 18 passing through three quarters before Saleh saw enough.

Typically, first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves but it appears that won’t be the case for Zach Wilson. Since he is owed over $9 million between 2023 and 2024, the most likely scenario would be finding a trade for the former BYU signal-caller.

Although Wilson did handle his press conference Thursday with the utmost professionalism, it’s clear as day he’s got absolutely no confidence in his abilities at the moment. Saleh did say “we haven’t seen the last of him”, but it’s hard to imagine the Jets giving the youngster another opportunity after such a brutal showing where fans literally booed him off the gridiron.

A fresh start elsewhere could be the best thing for Zach Wilson and his career development. We’ll see what happens after the campaign.