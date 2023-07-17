Just two weeks before his salary arbitration hearing, Morgan Barron agreed to a two-year contract that will pay the forward an average annual value of $1.35 million, the Winnipeg Jets announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old forward was a restricted free agent this summer, and avoided an arbitration hearing that was scheduled for the first week of August.

He scored eight goals and 21 points in 70 regular-season games for the Jets last season, while failing to register a point in five Stanley Cup Playoff games as Winnipeg lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 1.

The Knights didn't have too much trouble dispatching the Manitoba based franchise, and ended up winning three more rounds en route to their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth year of existence.

Despite the disappointing postseason loss, Barron gained a ton of respect from across the hockey world after he returned to Game 1 after requiring 75 stitches to close a cut. After a net-front scramble, Barron fell onto the skate of Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit, and immediately went down the tunnel to address the ailment.

'tis but a scratch pic.twitter.com/6Woq0tPYNs — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 20, 2023

He ended up not missing a single game.

“It feels better than it looks,” Barron said at the time. “I've gotten both sides of it from teammates. They're awesome about it. I feel like we might as well make light of it since it was pretty fortunate the way things ended up.”

A former sixth round draft choice of the New York Rangers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Morgan Barron has scored 11 goals and 27 points in 102 regular-season games for the Jets and Rangers in his career.