It's been a difficult decade for the Winnipeg Jets, who have had a glaring lack of playoff success since relocating from Atlanta at the beginning of the 2011-12 season. A 2018 Western Conference Final is the best result in Manitoba, which, like 2023, ended in a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Although the Jets are still probably a playoff team in 2023-24, things are certainly changing in Winnipeg after another early postseason exit. Pierre-Luc Dubois wanted out and got traded. There are rumblings that star Mark Scheifele could be on the move next. And superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck has made it clear that he likely won't be re-signing when his contract expires at the end of next season, which would be a massive blow to the team.

Despite that, the Jets actually have a very solid prospect pool, led by four young players who all project to potentially play in the National Hockey League in the next few seasons. Rutger McGroarty and Colby Barlow are among the team's best; both impressed at development camp and have enough tools to earn a spot. Brad Lambert, the team's first-round selection in 2023, offers blazing speed, while top prospect Chaz Lucius has his sights set on cracking the roster as soon as next season.

Although there are question marks with each of these four players, they all offer an enticing toolkit and skills that could translate to NHL success.

4) Colby Barlow, C

Colby Barlow scored 30 goals in the Ontario Hockey League as a 16-year-old, and it's been only up from there for the now 18-year-old. The left winger scored 46 goals in 59 OHL games last season, leading to him being drafted with the No. 18 overall pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Already being called one of the steals of this year's selection, Barlow will be intriguing to watch in the OHL this year. He finished fifth in goal scoring last season, and has a legitimate chance to lead the league in scoring in 2023-24. Scouts say he has one of the best shots in the entire 2023 draft class, and that expects to translate well to the NHL level. Expect him to break into the pros after one more season in junior.

3) Brad Lambert, C

The 19-year-old Brad Lambert was drafted right at the end of the first round in the 2022 NHL Draft, being selected by the Jets at No. 30. Lambert boasts tremendous skill with the puck, and that was on full display when he scored 38 points in 26 regular season Western Hockey League games with the Seattle Thunderbirds. He followed it up with another 26 in 17 as the Thunderbirds won the WHL championship in 2023.

Lambert seems poised to play his first professional season with the Manitoba Moose after getting into 14 games before being sent to junior in 2022-23. If that goes well, the Finnish-Canadian could be ready to crack an NHL lineup as soon as 2024.

2) Rutger McGroarty, RW

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff called Rutger McGroarty “an energy guy” when the team selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old is a tough, physical competitor who battles for every puck and never takes a shift off. After two seasons in the United States National Development Program, McGroarty just scored at a point-per-game pace with Adam Fantilli at the University of Michigan as an NCAA freshman. He also scored at a point-per-game clip playing for the United States at the World Juniors.

“He is one of those guys that's going to do anything for an organization to win,” Cheveldayoff said at the draft in Montreal. “Combine that with skill, character, leadership, those are the things that draw you to him.”

McGroarty is an excellent prospect, and will either return to Michigan for his sophomore season or make the jump to pro hockey with the Manitoba Moose in 2023-24.

1) Chaz Lucius, C

Chaz Lucius has bounced around a ton over the past few seasons after being selected No. 18 overall by the Jets in 2021. The 20-year-old center brings an elite skill game to the table, with the ability to beat defenders one-on-one and also thread the needle to his teammates. Since 2019, Lucius has played for the US Development Team, the University of Minnesota in the NCAA, the Manitoba Moose of the AHL and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks.

He really impressed with 15 points in just six games in Portland, but injuries have plagued him over the past three seasons. Still, he reads the play at an elite level for his age, and his excellent vision has caught the eye of scouts across North America. His development really needs him to put together a fully healthy campaign before he can be considered for NHL duties, but a season with the Moose should be just the thing. Chaz Lucius is the Winnipeg Jets' top prospect, and projects to be an everyday professional player.