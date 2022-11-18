Published November 18, 2022

Zach Wilson took a swipe at his critics ahead of the New York Jets’ rematch against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Jets quarterback took the jab when asked about his emotions following a 22-17 loss to the Patriots in Week 8.

“I thought they were good emotions. I mean I was frustrated” Wilson explained. “I still believe that nobody outside of this building knows what they’re talking about.”

Wilson was doubling down on a statement he made two weeks ago. After the Jets bounced back from their loss to the Patriots with a 20-17 upset win against the Buffalo Bills, Wilson launched his first salvo.

“No one in that locker room cares what someone says outside of here,” Zach Wilson said Nov. 6. “If anybody mattered outside of here, they’d be coaches or they’d be players.”

Wilson was skewered after the first Patriots game. The 22-year-old threw for an NFL career-high 355 yards and also delivered a pair of TD passes. But he was picked off three times, admittedly making “boneheaded” mistakes.

On Monday, Jets coach Robert Saleh said too much emphasis was being placed on those critical errors from those outside the organization.

“We’re holding him hostage to 4-5 plays against New England in my opinion, at least externally,” Saleh said. “Internally, I think everybody has a lot of faith in Zach.”

The Jets are 5-1 since Wilson returned from arthroscopic knee surgery. His stats are not eye-popping (96-for-167 in the air for 1,202 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions), but the Jets prefer a run-oriented offense to wear down the opposition.

For the most part, Zach Wilson has managed the offense well and avoided making critical mistakes. He also rebounded after the Patriots loss, completing 72 percent of his passes and posting an NF career-best 101.1 QB rating against the Bills. Most importantly, he did not turn the ball over.

With a win Sunday, the Jets (6-3) would move into first place in the AFC East. Presently, they would qualify for the playoffs as a Wild Card, a stunning transformation from the past two seasons when they combined for six wins.