Published November 14, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Robert Saleh believes it’s time for Zach Wilson’s critics to set the New York Jets quarterback free.

Speaking about Wilson on Monday, Saleh said that outside voices are “holding him hostage” for critical mistakes he made in a Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

What’s unsaid is Wilson doesn’t get enough credit for the Jets success this season, according to Saleh. New York is 6-3 coming out of their bye week and 5-1 since Wilson returned from arthroscopic knee surgery.

“We’re holding him hostage to 4-5 plays against New England in my opinion, at least externally,” Saleh said. “Internally, I think everybody has a lot of faith in Zach.”

"We're holding him hostage to 4-5 plays against New England, at least externally. Internally, everybody has a lot of faith in Zach." Robert Saleh with a strong vote of confidence for Zach Wilson: pic.twitter.com/8ACgyee76A — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 14, 2022

Wilson has completed 57.5 percent of his throws, tossed four touchdown passes and been picked five times. He’s led one fourth-quarter comeback and two game-winning drives.

The 23-year-old has largely been a game manager as the Jets rely heavily on their run game. However, he threw three interceptions in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots, costing his team a winnable game. Wilson bounced back in Week 9, completing 18 of 25 passes (72 percent) for 154 yards, with an NFL career high QB rating of 101.1.

“Extreme confidence, and everyone feels that way,” wide receiver Braxton Berrios said when asked if the Jets believe in Wilson. “There’s absolutely no flinching in that … and that’s not an exaggeration.”

The Jets are tied for second in the AFC East with the Bills, trailing the first-place Miami Dolphins (7-3). If the Jets defeat the Patriots (5-4) in Foxborough this week, they would move into first place in the division since Miami is on its bye. New York holds the first tiebreaker against both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

Gotta take care of our own business. pic.twitter.com/V64Lp56DwK — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 14, 2022

“There’s still so much football to play before we think about what’s at stake,” Saleh said.

And Zach Wilson will continue to play an important role in the Jets surprising push for their first playoff berth since the 2010 season.