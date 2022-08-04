Zach Wilson may be under heavy scrutiny entering his second season, but he received serious street cred when former NFL star Chad Johnson dropped a Patrick Mahomes comparison when discussing the New York Jets quarterback in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Zach is extremely good,” Johnson said. “He has the ‘it’ factor — very Patrick Mahomes-ish. I’m not saying he’s Patrick Mahomes, but you watch his mechanics, his throwing motion, the way he moves, he’s very Patrick Mahomes-ish. So, I became a fan. … Zach Wilson is gonna flourish, he’s gonna flourish in New York.”

Former #Bengals star receiver Chad Johnson joined @BillEnright for an interview and said #Jets second-year QB Zach Wilson has the "it" factor and offered some high praise. See more in the video below… Plus, @ellenport provides fantasy context here: https://t.co/a0CVaVaArE pic.twitter.com/f1NMiiuC9T — SI Fantasy (@SI_Fantasy) August 4, 2022

Johnson, the former Ochocinco, has quite the reputation for attention-grabbing moments on and off the field. So, perhaps this is just a hot-take headline. But the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver sure seems taken with Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson showed flashes as a rookie and did play better after returning in Week 12 following a four-game absence due to a knee injury. The Jets youngster finished with a 3-10 record as a starter, completed 55.6 percent of his passes and threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

ZACH WILSON ON THE RUN THROWS A DART TO COREY DAVIS FOR HIS FIRST CAREER TD ✈️ pic.twitter.com/1VfabT7EFl — Whistle (@WhistleSports) September 12, 2021

The former BYU star has a cannon of an arm and is often at his best off script when a play breaks down. Wilson has also shown elusiveness as a runner. So, there are similarities to Mahomes.

If there was a Mahomes-ish moment for Wilson last season, it came in Week 15 when he took off on a scintillating 52-yard touchdown dash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Zach Wilson…WOW! 52 yards to the house! Longest TD run by a QB since 2015. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/rc3pLbqPbS — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) December 26, 2021

Mahomes, of course, is among the true elite talents in the NFL. In four seasons as a starter, he has been a regular-season MVP and Super Bowl champion and MVP. He threw 50 touchdowns in 2018 and has a career 105.8 QB rating.

Johnson pointed out that to maximize one’s natural talents, young quarterbacks need to be surrounded by playmakers on offense.

“I say this all the time when it comes to young quarterbacks, the better the supporting cast, the easier their job becomes, where the onus isn’t just on him to get the job done,” Johnson said.

The Jets are doing that. Wide receiver Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter were drafted in 2021, and then receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall were selected in the first two rounds in 2022. In free agency, they added veteran receiver Corey Davis last year before snagging tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin this year.

“(Wilson) and Elijah Moore, this year, they gonna create magic,” Johnson predicted.

Johnson is not the only one expecting big things from Wilson. Last week, Uzomah was asked what it would be like if the Jets QB had a similar Year 2 jump like Joe Burrow did with the Bengals last season.

“Not if. He will,” Uzomah said.

Wilson has his believers, no doubt. Now he needs to prove he’s worthy of such faith once the bullets start flying Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.