The New York Jets gave the Kansas City Chiefs everything they could handle on Sunday night of Week 4. The home team lost to the defending Super Bowl champion thanks to an incredible defensive effort against Patrick Mahomes and some of the best quarterback play we’ve seen out of Zach Wilson. In fact, Wilson played so well that he did something against Mahomes that no NFL QB has ever done.

“Zach Wilson of the @nyjets is the only opposing QB to have more completions, more passing yards, more TD passes and fewer interceptions than Patrick Mahomes in a Mahomes start, college or pro (out of 127 total starts, including postseason),” per OptaSTATS

Just to confirm this seemingly unbelievable fact, the stat lines on Sunday night looked like this:

Patrick Mahomes: 18 completions, 203 passing yards, one touchdown pass, and two interceptions

Zach Wilson: 28 completions, 245 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and no interceptions

This is a wild stat on both sides of the Jets-Chiefs Week 4 matchup. On the one hand, to think that over the course of 10 seasons in college and the pros, no QB has ever bested Mahomes in all those categories is wild. This is why the KC signal-caller is on his way to being one of the best of all time, if not the GOAT when it’s all said and done.

As for Wilson, he was last in nearly every statistical category for qualified quarterbacks headed into Week 4, and to truly outduel Mahomes like this is impressive.

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team is going to win a lot of games this season if Wilson keeps playing like this. And while this is probably a true statement based on how they hung with one of the best teams in the league, the question becomes can Wilson keep playing like this?