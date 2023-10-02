Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got a scare in Week 4 as Zach Wilson and the New York Jets put up a tough fight. With the away team more than a touchdown favorite, Gang Green made it close, thanks to an incredible defense and solid play from the much-maligned Jets QB. After the game, Mahomes delivered a strong message of support to his fellow signal-caller.

Coming out of the two-minute warning up by three, Patrick Mahomes — who struggled at times in the Chiefs Week 4 tilt, throwing two interceptions — scrambled toward the end zone and slid at the Jets 2-yard line, effectively ending the game. As the teams emptied on the field to shake hands, the Chiefs QB found Zach Wilson and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

“Hey, play like that all year,” NBC cameras caught Mahomes saying to Wilson after the final buzzer sounded. The Chiefs QB had a few more words after that for his Jets counterpart, but the network seemingly distorted it for bad language.

Wilson did have one of (if not) the best games of his career on Sunday night. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick was 28-of-39 for 245 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. That gave him a 105.2 quarterback rating, over 40 points higher than Mahomes’ 63.6.

Despite the excellent game, Wilson also made one of the two turning-point mistakes for the Jets (along with the Sauce Gardner holding call that negated a New York interception).

Down three with just over seven minutes left, Wilson took his eye off the snap as Chiefs blitzers streamed up the middle and fumbled the ball. The Chiefs recovered and started the game-ending drive that ended with Mahomes sliding down at the two.