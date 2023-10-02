New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed his thoughts on the obvious non-holding call against defensive end Jermaine Johnson. The controversy occurred in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on SNF.

Robert Saleh didn't delve into specifics when reporters asked him to comment on the issue, per SNY TV's Connor Hughes.

“I have a lot of thoughts on it but I'm going to stay quiet,” Robert Saleh said after the game.

The Jets had a chance to upset the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 4. Unfortunately, New York quarterback Zach Wilson botched a snap and turned the ball over with 7:24 left in the game. The Chiefs held a precarious 23-20 lead at that point.

Fast forward three possessions later, Kansas City had the ball on third and 22. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn't find any open receivers downfield. Kansas City offensive lineman Donovan Smith held Jermaine Johnson while Mahomes scoured the field. Since Johnson couldn't get a hold of Mahomes, the latter scampered for the first-down marker unscathed.

Watch how long Jermaine Johnson (11) gets held on this play with no call 😂 #KCvsNYJ

pic.twitter.com/IB5FniTFh0 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 2, 2023

The Chiefs earned a fresh set of downs and preserved their third win of the season. The Jets never got the ball back after Zach Wilson fumbled the crucial snap. New York lost its third straight to fall to 1-3 on the season.

Nevertheless, Zach Wilson might have saved his job after playing the best game of his three-year NFL career. Wilson completed 28 of 39 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Robert Saleh felt the Jets are on the right path if Wilson continues playing like that. Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave props to Zach Wilson in his Instagram story.

Let's see if Robert Saleh's Jets can bounce back against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.