Zach Wilson’s sophomore season for the New York Jets started off the wrong foot when he suffered a knee injury. The aforementioned injury meant that the QB would miss nearly the first month of the season. In his stead, Joe Flacco started for the team, going 1-2 to start the year.

Now, after a successful rehab from injury, Zach Wilson is good to go. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that the sophomore quarterback practiced fully and is now taken off of the injury list. That means that Wilson will officially be the starter for Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (via Ari Meirov)

#Jets QB Zach Wilson had a successful week of practice and will officially make his season debut on Sunday vs. the #Steelers. He's back. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2022

The Jets had some good moments with the former Super Bowl winner under center in place of Zach Wilson. Their improbable comeback against the Browns in Week 2 stands out as the highlight of the year. For the most part, though, their offense under Flacco has looked uninspiring against most of their opponents, hence the 1-2 record.

Make no mistake: Zach Wilson’s return does not mean that the Jets would magically become good. Still, Wilson has shown flashes of his potential during the preseason and last season. He’ll definitely been an upgrade over Flacco, especially with the weapons he has at his disposal.

The Jets are visiting a Steelers team struggling to find their groove in Week 4. Their defense without TJ Watt has been underwhelming, and their offense has not fared any better. This could be a prime opportunity for Wilson to show off his improvements. A win against Pittsburgh would help the men in green build their confidence.