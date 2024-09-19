The Winnipeg Jets made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. And they even started off with an emphatic statement against the Colorado Avalanche. The Jets won Game 1 of their first-round series against Colorado by scoring seven goals against the Avs. However, Winnipeg eventually fell to Colorado in five games.

The time to begin the push for another playoff run is approaching quickly, though. Like the rest of the NHL, the Jets reported to training camp for the first time on Wednesday. Winnipeg plays its first preseason game on September 21 against the Minnesota Wild. And on October 9, they take on the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton to open the 2024-25 season.

The Jets could be in the thick of the playoff race once again. And they could receive some big-time contributions from a couple prospects. Here are two Jets prospects worth watching as training camp and preseason gets underway across the league.

Brad Lambert is a Jets roster candidate

Brad Lambert was a late first-round pick of the Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft. Lambert, a native of Finland, had the talent of a top-end draft pick heading into the draft but fell down the board. Winnipeg picked him right before the second round, and it's worked out well so far.

Lambert made his AHL debut during the 2022-23 campaign. He played primarily in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose this past season, where he thrived. The Finnish forward scored 21 goals and 55 points for the Moose in 64 regular season games. He also played a single game in the NHL this past season, but he did not score a point.

Lambert has a chance to make the roster this season. Winnipeg has some roster spots up for grabs as training camp gets underway across the league. Given his strong performance in Manitoba, there is an argument to be made that Lambert is ready to make the leap to the next level.

Of course, he has to put in a worthy effort in training camp to receive a spot. He has the talent to make the roster and avoid starting in the AHL for a third straight year. Still, it won't be an easy task by any means. And as a result, Jets fans will want to keep a watchful eye on the former first-round pick.

Brayden Yager joins Winnipeg after trade

Brayden Yager joined the Jets after a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Winnipeg traded Rutger McGroarty to the Penguins after he and the Jets reached an impasse. Yager may not have the same pedigree as McGroarty by any means. However, he is still a fantastic prospect who could become one of the team's more important players.

Yager has a chance to make the Jets roster as well. However, there is still the possibility he returns to junior hockey. If he returns to the WHL, he has a lot to live up to. The former top-15 pick scored 35 goals and 95 points in 57 games played for the Moose Jaw Warriors in 2023-24. In the WHL Playoffs, he scored 11 goals and 27 points in 20 games as Moose Jaw won the WHL Championship.

It's either the NHL or junior hockey for Yager. If he puts in a good training camp showing, he could give Winnipeg's front office a lot to think about. Either way, he has a lot of potential and could one day be a star for this team. Jets fans should keep their eyes on him as he takes part in his first training camp with this team.