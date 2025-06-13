Former Pittsburgh Steelers George Pickens arrived in Dallas with baggage and big expectations, but also an open mindset. So far, he has delivered exactly what the Cowboys were hoping for.

“He shows up with energy, with a smile, and ready to work,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters. “You can’t ask for more from a guy learning a new system.”

The wide receiver has quickly made a strong impression since his trade from the Steelers. His time in Pittsburgh included solid numbers, with 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over three seasons. It was also marked by off-field issues. Those problems haven’t followed him to Texas.

Pickens has embraced the change, committing to Schottenheimer’s offensive vision and showing early signs of chemistry with the team. The 24-year-old has stood out during offseason workouts, not just for his athleticism but also for his attitude and consistency.

Now entering a contract year, Pickens knows this season could redefine his future. That motivation is evident. According to Schottenheimer, the receiver has been “locked in” and vocal about his enjoyment of the speed and flexibility of the Cowboys’ offense, which is a sharp contrast to his previous experience.

Article Continues Below

In Pickens’ own words, the Cowboys’ scheme has the potential to “unlock another level” in his game. He pointed out the overall team speed and how it shapes the playbook.

“It’s probably the first time since college I’ve played with this many fast guys,” he mentioned during minicamp. “When the whole team’s fast, the scheme naturally adjusts. And that changes what I can do on the field.”

That adjustment is already showing positive results. While it’s early in the process, the connection between Pickens and the Cowboys’ offense looks strong. Dallas has a player who is motivated not only by a fresh start but also by a system that matches his strengths.

Right now, he is focusing on learning routes, building timing, and gaining trust. If Pickens keeps moving in this direction, the drama in Pittsburgh will fade into just a footnote in what could be a breakout year in Dallas.