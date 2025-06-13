The Edmonton Oilers forced a Game 7 after trailing the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, so a Game 4 loss on Thursday night would not necessarily have guaranteed an end to their championship hopes. Still, one can only live on the edge for so long. And besides, they did ultimately lose that 2024 series. No, if the Western Conference powerhouse is going to conquer the Cats this time around, it must gain momentum before the eleventh hour.

And that is what happened in Amerant Bank Arena. Facing a 3-0 deficit against a punishing squad that wears down its opponents and boasts a two-time Vezina Trophy winner in Sergei Bobrovsky, the Oilers were in an extremely fragile condition. Perhaps emboldened by a Corey Perry locker-room speech during the first intermission, they came back from the dead in the second period and ultimately pulled out a 5-4 overtime win.

Leon Draisaitl shot the puck with one hand on his stick, and with a little help from a Niko Mikkola deflection, he tied the series at two games apiece. The franchise legend, who just fell short of his second career Hart Memorial Trophy, finished with three total points in what was a personally historic performance. This was a group achievement, though, as several unheralded talents made crucial plays in this tense matchup.

The Oilers are the first team in Stanley Cup Final history to prevail after trailing 3-0 through the opening period, per Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli. If Edmonton earns two more wins and claims its first title since 1990, the city will look to this tremendously resilient showing as the deciding factor.

Oilers refuse to die after slow start vs. Panthers

Several players helped concoct this magical formula. Calvin Pickard replaced Stuart Skinner going into the second period and quickly subdued the Panthers, saving 22 of 23 shot attempts. He may have just forced his way into the net for the remainder of this series. Defenseman Jake Walman vaulted the Oilers into the lead for the first time of the game with less than six and a half minutes left in the third period. It was just his second goal of the playoffs, but it turned out to be a vital one.

Despite allowing Sam Reinhart to breathe new life into Florida in the final 20 seconds of regulation, Edmonton regained its composure and finished off the champs at the 8:42 mark in OT. And consider this: Connor McDavid had only one point and posted a -1 plus-minus in Game 4. This squad could be truly terrifying if he bounces back.

But that is the beauty of what the Oilers are accomplishing in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. Intestinal fortitude spreads throughout the roster, and it continues to be on full display. Fresh off this unprecedented comeback, Edmonton will head back home and prepare for Saturday's Game 5 battle with Florida.