Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill appeared to injure his knee late in the first quarter of their Week 14 game against the Titans.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had to leave the field during their Week 14 Monday Night Football showdown with the Tennessee Titans due to a lower-body injury.

Hill suffered the injury late in the first quarter after he was taken down by Sean Murphy-Bunting while trying to run with the ball. Video replays of the incident show the left foot of the Dolphins wideout getting caught under the Titans cornerback's body. Hill was unable to get up on his own and had to be helped by the team staff.

Tyreek Hill hyped up the crowd after he appeared to injure his knee after an awkward tackle 😤 pic.twitter.com/1qe5r8UssH — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2023

While it initially appeared that Tyreek Hill injured his knee, the Dolphins later announced that their superstar suffered from an ankle injury. The team then listed him as questionable to return for the game.

For what it's worth, however, it doesn't appear that Hill's injury is serious. The fact that he's only listed as questionable and not immediately ruled out is an encouraging sign. Furthermore, the wideout himself showed the crowd that he's okay when he ran while heading to the sideline, sparking cheers and celebration from the Miami faithful inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans here at Hard Rock Stadium chanted MVP as Tyreek Hill walked to sideline after hurting ankle pulled down by Titans CB Sean Murphy Bunting. Hill ran off & hyped crowd up waving his hands when he heard it. Hill’s famous line: Cheetahs don’t get hurt: pic.twitter.com/TQYIGQZUVz — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 12, 2023

Before his exit, Hill made two catches for 13 yards. Hopefully, his injury isn't really that serious and that it won't affect him moving forward. After all, he is one of the Dolphins' top weapons, so it'll be a big blow if he gets sidelined or if he's not at 100 percent. Heading to Monday's Week 14 game, Hill has already recorded 93 receptions for a career-high 1481 yards along with 12 touchdowns.