When Nick Chubb posted his farewell message to Cleveland, emotions ran high across the city. As the sports world reacted, Cleveland Cavaliers star, Donovan Mitchell, kept it simple yet powerful. “🦇🦇🦇”, Mitchell commented.

The connection between the two goes beyond shared stardom. Both arrived in Cleveland and immediately embraced the city’s culture. Both carried the expectations of passionate fan bases, and both delivered with toughness and consistency. While they play different sports, their paths in Cleveland feel intertwined. Mitchell's silent salute to Chubb was a simple nod of understanding between two athletes who know what it means to represent the city.

After seven unforgettable seasons with the Browns, the 29-year-0ld running back closed the chapter on his time in the city with a message that reflected gratitude, loyalty, and the bond he built with fans.

“7 years. That’s more than just time – it’s where I grew roots, found a home, and felt a love like nowhere else,” Chubb said on his post. “Cleveland, you didn’t just embrace me; you became family. To every fan who cheered, shouted, and believed – you gave me purpose.”

Chubb’s run with the Browns made him one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland history. Since being drafted in 2018, he became the heart and soul of the franchise. Over seven seasons, he rushed for 6,843 yards and scored 51 touchdowns, placing him third in franchise history behind only Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and was named All-Pro in 2022.

His powerful running style, humble attitude, and quiet leadership perfectly matched the city’s blue-collar identity.

What separated Chubb from many stars was his work ethic. He never sought attention or headlines. Instead, he simply showed up every week, fought for extra yards, and carried the offense on his back. His toughness and resilience became part of Cleveland’s identity. No matter the weather or the opponent, he brought the same determined approach.

In recent years, injuries began to take their toll. A devastating knee injury in 2023 tore his MCL and ACL. While he battled to return, a broken foot in 2024 further limited his comeback. Even as his health challenges mounted, Chubb remained a leader in the locker room and a symbol of perseverance.

As thousands of fans flooded Chubb’s farewell post, Mitchell’s reply stood out. The three bat emojis carried significant weight. Chubb is famously known as “Batman” in Cleveland, a nickname that highlights his superhero presence for the Browns. Mitchell, nicknamed “Spida,” has also embraced a spider imagery as part of his personal brand. His response was a powerful salute from one Cleveland legend to another, wrapped in just three emojis.

Though his time in Cleveland has ended, Chubb’s football career continues. He recently signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth $2.5 million, with incentives that could push it to $5 million. In Houston, he will join Joe Mixon in a crowded but talented backfield. If his health holds, the former Georgia Bulldog will have a chance to remind everyone why he has been one of the league’s most feared running backs.

Meanwhile, Cleveland turns to younger running backs like Jerome Ford, Quinshon Judkins, and Dylan Sampson to carry the load. Still, no one in Cleveland expects to replace Chubb’s leadership and presence easily. His legacy with the Browns is secure. The franchise is expected to honor him in the Ring of Honor alongside the greats who came before him.

Mitchell’s three bats summed it all up. No long speech was needed. Just quiet respect for a player who gave everything to the city. Chubb may be in Houston now, but his connection to Cleveland remains unbreakable.