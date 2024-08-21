Jiaoqiu is a 5-star Fire Nihility character that we first encountered in the Xianzhou Luofu during Version 2.4. Although a healer and a counselor, do not underestimate him. Should you get him, or plan on getting him, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Jiaoqiu, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Jiaoqiu Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available or immediately upcoming Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Jiaoqiu, we will be sure to update this guide.

Jiaoqiu Traces Priority

When leveling Jiaoqiu's traces, focus on leveling his Ultimate and Talent first. Leveling his Ultimate increases the Ultimate DMG buff and chance of inflicting Ashen Roast, while leveling his Talent increases the DMG boost that Ashen Roast provides.

Follow this with his SKill, which increases the damage that it deals. Finally, level his Basic Attack last, as he will not be using it often.

As for the Major Traces, It is enough to upgrade them in order of unlock. Additionally, prioritize getting the Effect Hit Rate nodes, as these will synergize well with Hearth Kindle.

Jiaoqiu Light Cones Guide

Those Many Springs:

This is Jiaoqiu's Signature Light Cone, and is the best for him. It provides him with the Effect Hit Rate he needs, which helps him meet the cap for his Major Trace Hearth Kindle. Additionally, the Light Cone empowers all of Jiaoqiu's attacks, giving them a chance to apply debuffs that will increase the DMG that the enemy target receives.

Incessant Rain:

This is a good alternative 5-star Light Cone for Jiaoqiu, as it provides him with Effect Hit Rate, as well as allowing him to inflict debuffs on enemies that increase the damage they take. It also provides Jiaoqiu with increased Crit Rate, although he does not really need.

Additionally, this Light Cone is Silver Wolf's signature Light Cone. Unless the player has an additional copy of this Light Cone, it is better off equipped on Silver Wolf.

Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat

This Light Cone is a more accessible one for Jiaoqiu. The Light Cone gives Jiaoqiu the ability to apply a DEF debuff on enemies, which will help increase the DMG that his team deals. The downside of this Light Cone is that it does not provide Jiaoqiu with Effect Hit Rate, so players will need good substat rolls to meet the cap.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

This is another good F2P Light Cone for Jiaoqiu, as it provides him with Effect Hit Rate, as well as a way to quickly charge up his Ultimate thanks to the Energy Regeneration whenever he attacks DEF-reduced enemies. As Jiaoqiu cannot lower the enemy's DEF, however, they will need someone like Pela in the team.

The biggest downside of this Light Cone, however, is that it is an event Light Cone. If players were not able to get copies during the event's initial run, they will not get access to this Light Cone.

Jiaoqiu Relics Guide

2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace & 2-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters

This combination of Relics will work well with Jiaoqiu as it provides him with the SPD he needs as a debuffer, while also increasing his damage against debuffed enemies. This Relics set is best used if Jiaoqiu will be supporting hyper-carries like Acheron.

4-piece Prisoner in Deep Confinement

If the player instead wants to use Jiaoqiu in a DOT team, this Relics set would be a better choice. It increases his ATK, which in turn increases the DMG that Ashen Roast deals. Not only that, but it also increases the DMG he deals the more DOT the enemy has.

2-piece Sprightly Vonwacq

This is the Planar Ornament for Jiaoqiu if he is in a hypercarry team. It gives him Energy Regeneration Rate, which allows him to use his Ultimate more often, while also allowing him to take action earlier to apply debuffs on enemies.

2-piece Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise

If the player instead wants to use Jiaoqiu in a DOT team, using this Planar Ornament set is a must. Not only does it give him additional Effect Hit Rate, but it also increases his ATK based on his Effect Hit Rate. Thanks to the minimum Effect Hit Rate that Jiaoqiu needs anyway, he will be able to reach the ATK bonus cap of this Planar Ornament.

For Jiaoqiu's Relics Stats, try to get Effect Hit Rate for the Body, SPD for the Feet, Fire DMG% or ATK% for the Sphere, and Energy Regen for the Rope. For Substats, get Effect Hit Rate, Speed, ATK%, and Efect Res.

Jiaoqiu Team Guide

Hyper-Carry Team

Jiaoqiu Support

Acheron DPS

Silver Wolf Support

Aventurine Sustain

Relics: 2-piece Messenger Traversing Deepspace, 2-piece Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters, 2-piece Sprightly Vonwacq

Jiaoqiu is the perfect support for Acheron, as Jiaoqiu buffs the Ultimate DMG that his team deals. Not only that, but as he is a Nihility character, he counts towards Acheron's 2-Nihility character buff. Silver Wolf is a good support as well as she can lower the enemy's DEF, while Aventurine can help shield the team from any damage.

If the player owns E2 Acheron, they can replace Silver Wolf with a Harmony character like Sparkle or Ruan Mei.

For an F2P version, players can run Serval or Sushang as the main DPS, Pela as the second support, and Gallagher or Lynx as the healer.

DoT Team

Jiaoqiu Support/Sub-DPS

Kafka Main DPS

Black Swan Sub DPS

Huohuo Healer

Relics: 4-piece Prisoner in Deep Confinement, 2-piece Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise

This is the best DoT team to plug Jiaoqiu into, especially if the player has Black Swan's signature Light Cone. As Ashen Roast counts as Burn and deals DoT damage, Kafka can detonate it using her Skill. That, alongside Kafka's Shock and Black Swan's Arcana, will further increase the DMG that Kafka deals to the enemy, as well as the DoT that enemies will experience.

Huohuo's job in this team is to not only heal the team, but to help regenerate the team's Energy, allowing everyone to use their Ultimates more often. Remember to use Jiaoqiu's Ultimate first before anyone else's.

For an F2P version, players can run Guinaifen, Sampo, Jiaoqiu, and Lynx. Guinaifen, Sampo, and Jiaoqiu will apply DoTs on the enemy, while Jiaoqiu buffs the DMG that Sampo and Guinaifen deals with their Ultimates.

That's all for our guide on Jiaoqiu's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Jiaoqiu will be available for drawing once Phase 2 of Version 2.4 goes live. Players interested in getting him must make sure to roll during said banner.