Having a good bullpen is basically a prerequisite to mounting a push for the World Series crown. This has been tested and proven over the past decade or so, and the New York Mets know that having a reliable relief corps would go a long way towards fueling the redemption arc they're hoping to embark on in 2026.

While Craig Kimbrel is nowhere near the reliever he once was, the Mets still decided to take a chance on the veteran, signing him to a minor-league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. Kimbrel is already 37 years of age, and the blistering fastball that once set him apart as one of the most dangerous closers in MLB is merely a thing of the past.

Nonetheless, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza saw some “signs of life” from Kimbrel during his performance on Saturday in Spring Training action.

“We saw some 92-93, life on the fastball, shape on the breaking balls. It was a good sign today,” Mendoza said in his postgame presser.

"We saw some 92-93, life on the fastball, shape on the breaking balls" Carlos Mendoza talks about what he saw from Craig Kimbrel today: pic.twitter.com/ASjzziwJnY — SNY (@SNYtv) February 28, 2026

Kimbrel is not a guarantee to make the Mets' Opening Day roster, although if he keeps ramping up his progression, he could end up being a solid weapon off the pen, as he's shown flashes in recent years of still being a reliable late-game hand.

Article Continues Below

Craig Kimbrel still has the stuff, but is that enough for the Mets?

Even with Kimbrel's velocity being in decline over the past few years, he still has some nasty stuff that befuddles even the best of hitters in MLB. His curveball and slider remain dangerous weapons for him to utilize, although those have become more telegraphed due to the decline of his four-seamer.

Nonetheless, he has still struck out around 12 batters per nine innings over the past three seasons, and maybe if the Mets could help him with his command and pitch placement, he could end up making the Opening Day roster.