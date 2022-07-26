Jim Harbaugh’s pro-life stance reaches new heights following ‘raise that baby’ claims

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has not been shy about his views on abortion. He was fully supportive of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. However, Harbaugh’s pro-life stance didn’t end there. According to ESPN, Harbaugh is prepared to help raise a baby if someone in the Michigan football program has an unplanned pregnancy.

Harbaugh made the claim in an interview with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski.

“Let’s discuss it,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn’t planned, to go through with it, go through with it. Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for it, you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby.”

Jim Harbaugh and his wife Sarah are outspoken pro-life advocates. The couple have spoken at a number of pro-life events. This is a meaningful topic to the Harbaugh family. He listed football as the third most important thing in life behind faith and family, per ESPN.

“Faith, family, football … those are my priorities. I just think that … the abortion issue is one that’s so big that it needs to be talked about. It needs serious conversation. What do you think? What do I think? What do others think?”

Jim Harbaugh added that he respects all views on the matter. He also said that he wants to have meaningful conversation on the issue of abortion.