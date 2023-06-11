Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is not in the NBA Finals for moral victories or consolation prizes. The goal is the championship, and anything short of that is a disappointment for him.

Butler made that abundantly clear on Sunday while speaking to reporters ahead of Monday's crucial Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. When asked if there's an “appreciation” for what they have accomplished so far in their incredible run to the championship series, Butler bluntly said no.

“Not at all. At the beginning of the year, we talked about winning a championship. That's always the goal,” Butler shared, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Jimmy Butler also emphasized that their focus hasn't changed. While they are down 3-1 against Nikola Jokic and co. and just one loss away from packing their bags, the Heat veteran made sure to point out that the series is not over. It's a race to four wins, and as far as he knows, Denver has only won three.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Ain't nobody got to four yet, so keep playing, stay in the fight, knowing that if we get this one, we're on our way to doing something special. So we gotta win three before they win one,” Butler added.

Sure enough, that's easier said than done. The Nuggets have been dominant in the NBA Finals so far–with all their wins coming in double-digit margins–so the Heat have their work cut out for them. But if there's any team who is physically and mentally capable of staging a comeback, it's Miami.

With their backs against the wall, expect Jimmy Butler and the rest of Miami to go all-out in Game 5 in a bid to extend the series and shift the momentum on their side.