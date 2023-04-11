Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jimmy Kimmel is a popular television host and comedian who stars in Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Man Show, Win Ben Stein’s Money, Crank Yankers, and many others. He has also made appearances in notable projects such as Pitch Perfect 2, Ted 2, Sandy Wexler, Boss Baby, and Teen Titans GO! To the Movies. Kimmel is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, Daytime Emmy Award winner, and a six-time People’s Choice Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth in 2023.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $50 million

Jimmy Kimmel’s net worth in 2023 is $50 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jimmy Kimmel was born on November 13. 1967 in Brooklyn, New York City. He studied at Ed W. Clark High School. After graduating high school, Kimmel initially went to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. However, he eventually transferred to Arizona State University.

In 1995, Kimmel made his big screen debut in the film called Delinquent’s Darby as a Race Track Announcer. Two years later, Kimmel served as the host for the first time in the TV series Win Ben Stein’s Money. According to IMDB, Kimmel earned $550 per episode. For his performance as host of Win Ben Stein’s Money, Kimmel also took home a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Afterwards, Kimmel would often take minor roles in TV series and movies. He earned roles in Down to You, Road Trip, Family Guy, Donner, MADtv, Like Mike, Windy City Heat, Garfield, Entourage, Drawn Together, Robot Chicken, The Most Extraordinary Space Investigations, and many others.

In 2003, after leaving The Man Show, Jimmy Kimmel started to host his iconic talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! In a talk show that welcomes various celebrity guests, Kimmel rose to fame and earned distinctions as the host of the talk show. He earned 13 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

As the host of the talk show, Kimmel was reportedly paid $1.75 million. But from 2009 to 2010, Kimmel enjoyed a salary raise that bumped his paycheck up to $6 million annually. Fast forward to today, Kimmel bags a paycheck of $15 million annually as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Fortunately for Kimmel, as per Variety, ABC has renewed the show for three more years due to its success.

Aside from hosting his own talk show, Kimmel has also served as host for various television projects including the ESPY Awards, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the Academy Awards, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and many others.

As per The Sun, Kimmel reportedly earned a lucrative $15,000 paycheck for his hosting duties in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and the Academy Awards. Furthermore, for his success as a host, Kimmel was awarded an honorary degree by the former university he used to attend, University of Las Vegas, Nevada.

On a side note, it’s worth noting that Kimmel also appeared in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back in 2001 as a contestant. The decorated host produced a respectable performance on the show by winning $125,000 for the Doug Flutie Jr. Autism foundation.

But while Kimmel has carved out a lucrative career as a television host, he has also made a name for himself as a producer. As an executive producer, Kimmel worked on various projects such as Gerhard Reinke’s Wanderlust, Windy City Heat, Big Night of Stars, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, Crank Yankers, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’, Once Upon a Time in Queens, and many others.

Among his works as a producer, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ and Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ are probably Kimmel’s most successful work. Kimmel would garner two Primetime Emmy Awards for each. Both of which were awarded Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Furthermore, Kimmel is set to serve as a producer for an Untitled KROQ documentary.

Apart from being a successful producer and television host, Kimmel is also an accomplished voice actor. In the past, he has voiced for some notable animated projects such as Teen Titans GO! To the Movies, The Boss Baby, The Boss Baby 2: Family Business, The Smurfs 2, VeggieTales: The Little Drummer Boy!, Robot Chicken, Glenn Martin DDS, and Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Kimmel is penciled to voice for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, where he will act alongside established Hollywood stars Kristen Bell, James Marsden, Kim Kardashian, Jake T. Austin, and Serena Williams.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jimmy Kimmel’s net worth in 2023?